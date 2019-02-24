Lewis leads Presbyterian past UNC-Asheville 71-55
AP
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Francois Lewis had 22 points as Presbyterian got past UNC-Asheville 71-55 on Saturday. Adam Flagler added 21 points for the Blue Hose. Flagler also had 10 rebounds for the Blue Hose.
Cory Hightower had seven rebounds for Presbyterian (17-12, 9-5 Big South Conference).
Devon Baker had 16 points for the Bulldogs (4-24, 2-12). Tajion Jones added 13 points and seven rebounds. LJ Thorpe had 13 points.
The Blue Hose improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Presbyterian defeated UNC-Asheville 67-44 on Feb. 7. Presbyterian faces Gardner-Webb on the road on Wednesday. UNC-Asheville plays Charleston Southern on the road on Wednesday.
