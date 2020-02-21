Lewis Jr., Bama visit Ole Miss

Alabama (14-12, 6-7) vs. Mississippi (13-13, 4-9)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Kira Lewis Jr. and Alabama will face Breein Tyree and Mississippi. The sophomore Lewis has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21.8 over his last five games. Tyree, a senior, is averaging 29.8 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Mississippi’s Tyree, Devontae Shuler and Khadim Sy have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 68 percent of all Rebels points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Lewis has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Alabama field goals over the last five games. Lewis has accounted for 39 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Crimson Tide are 0-6 when they score 76 points or fewer and 14-6 when they exceed 76 points. The Rebels are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 63 points and 13-5 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK SCORING: Mississippi has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 78.3 points while giving up 59.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Alabama offense has scored 82.6 points per game, the second-highest figure in Division I. Mississippi has only averaged 69.4 points per game, which ranks 206th nationally.