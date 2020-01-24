Lewis Jr., Bama host Kansas State

Kansas State (8-10) vs. Alabama (11-7)

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Cartier Diarra and Kansas State will face Kira Lewis Jr. and Alabama. The senior Diarra is averaging 14 points over the last five games. Lewis, a sophomore, is averaging 15.6 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Kansas State’s Diarra, Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 67 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Lewis has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Alabama field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Kansas State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 57 points and allowing 70.3 points during those contests. Alabama has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 84 points while giving up 69.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tide have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Wildcats. Alabama has 39 assists on 73 field goals (53.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Kansas State has assists on 33 of 69 field goals (47.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Kansas State defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.5 percent of all possessions, the 19th-best rate in the nation. Alabama has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18.1 percent through 18 games (ranking the Crimson Tide 271st among Division I teams).