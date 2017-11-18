Lewis has career night, E Illinois downs IUPUI 80-79 (Nov 17, 2017)

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) Terrell Lewis scored a career-high 25 points with seven 3-pointers and made both of his free throws, including the game-winner, and Eastern Illinois rallied to beat IUPUI 80-79 in its home opener on Friday night.

Jajuan Starks totaled career highs with 16 points and eight rebounds, D’Angelo Jackson added 11 points and Lewis had five assists. The Panthers (1-2) were outshot from the field 59.6 percent to 51.1 percent, but made 23 of 31 free throws to IUPUI’s 3 of 7.

Lewis tied it at 79 on his first free throw of the game and won it on his second with six seconds left to play. Muusa Dama got a steal at the buzzer to preserve the win.

IUPUI led 41-38 at halftime after T.J. Henderson’s 3-pointer, and led by as many as seven in the second half before Stark’s layup with 9:32 to play sparked a 10-3 run capped by a 3 from Lewis to tie it at 69. Ray Crossland’s layup put the Panthers up 78-77, but Aaron Brennan’s bucket gave IUPUI a one-point lead before Terrell stepped to the foul line.

Brennan led the Jaguars (1-2) with a career-high 25 points, Ron Patterson had 19 and Evan Hall 14.