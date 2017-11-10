Leissner has 22 and 14, New Hampshire rolls in opener 95-39 (Nov 10, 2017)

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) Tanner Leissner had 22 points and 14 rebounds, and New Hampshire opened its season Friday with a 95-39 romp over Division III Wheelock College.

Leissner made 10 of 15 shots to surpass 1,400 for his career (1,403) and into fifth on a Wildcats’ career scoring list. Jacoby Armstrong added 22 points, and Iba Camara and Josh Hopkins combined for 23 off the bench.

Leissner had eight points in a 21-0 run, capped by Reed’s 3-pointer, that put New Hampshire up 28-5 with 12:33 to play in the first half. The Wildcats led 50-20 at the half, shooting 56 percent, and scored the first 13 points of the second half. Leissner had 22 points and 10 rebounds at the half.

Kiwane Crowder scored 15 points for Wheelock, which shot 25 percent, 19 percent in the second half. The Wildcats were outrebounded by 22 and had 23 turnovers.