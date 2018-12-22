Lehigh wins, off to best start since 2012-13 season

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Lance Tejada scored 22 points with five 3-pointers, Kyle Leufroy had 20 points, five rebounds and six assists and Lehigh returned from a two-week break to defeat Saint Francis (Pa.) 88-76 on Saturday.

The Mountain Hawks outscored Saint Francis 49-31 in the second half and made 13 of 23 shots from 3-point range overall.

Jordan Cohen added 19 points and five assists for Lehigh, which hadn’t played since December 8. Pat Andree made three 3-pointers and scored 15. Leufroy moved into 25th place on the school’s career scoring list. The Mountain Hawks (7-3) are off to their best start since the 2012-13 season when they began 9-2.

Cohen sank a wide-open 3-pointer from the corner to extend Lehigh’s lead to 76-67 with three minutes left.

Jamaal King scored 18 points with nine assists for St. Francis (4-7). Keith Braxton had 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.