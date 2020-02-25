Lehigh seeks revenge on BU

Boston University (17-12, 11-5) vs. Lehigh (8-20, 5-11)

Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University goes for the season sweep over Lehigh after winning the previous matchup in Boston. The teams last played on Jan. 8, when the Terriers shot 46.2 percent from the field while limiting Lehigh’s shooters to just 42.6 percent en route to a 17-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Lehigh’s Jordan Cohen has averaged 14.5 points and 4.1 assists while James Karnik has put up 11.5 points and 6.6 rebounds. For the Terriers, Max Mahoney has averaged 15.4 points and 7.9 rebounds while Walter Whyte has put up 12.6 points and 7.2 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Cohen has connected on 39.6 percent of the 96 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also converted 85.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Boston University is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 17-4 when scoring at least 63.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Mountain Hawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Terriers. Lehigh has 36 assists on 78 field goals (46.2 percent) across its past three contests while Boston University has assists on 34 of 77 field goals (44.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston University has committed a turnover on just 17.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Patriot League teams. The Terriers have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season.