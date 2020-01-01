Lehigh, Navy start Patriot League play

Lehigh (3-9, 0-0) vs. Navy (6-5, 0-0)

Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh and Navy meet in the first Patriot League game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Lehigh finished with 12 wins and six losses, while Navy won eight games and lost 10.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Lehigh’s Jordan Cohen, Evan Taylor and Reed Fenton have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 53 percent of all Mountain Hawks scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Cam Davis has made or assisted on 53 percent of all Navy field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Lehigh is 0-7 when it allows at least 71 points and 3-2 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

TWO STREAKS: Lehigh has scored 60.4 points per game and allowed 74.3 over its seven-game road losing streak. Navy has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 61.3 points while giving up 53.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Navy defense has allowed only 58.4 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Midshipmen 12th among Division I teams. The Lehigh offense has averaged 65.9 points through 12 games (ranked 245th, nationally).