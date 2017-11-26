Lee has 18 and 10, UAB rolls past Mississippi College 90-53 (Nov 26, 2017)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) William Lee had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks, Lewis Sullivan added 17 points and UAB cruised to a 90-53 win over Division II Mississippi College on Sunday.

Zack Bryant added 14, Chris Cokley 13 and Nate Darling 10 for the Blazers (4-3), who were coming off three losses at the Cayman Islands Classic.

Lee had 13 points and UAB shot 61 percent (19 for 31) to race to a 52-16 lead at the half. The Choctaws had seven field goals and 11 turnovers at the break.

Antonio Johnson was 7 of 12 from the field with four 3-pointers, to lead Mississippi College with 19 points. Stacey Mack, who averages 20.5 points, was held to six and Donovan Ham, who averages 13.5, was held scoreless after he missed all seven of his shots.