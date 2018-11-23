Hunter, No. 4 Virginia survive No. 25 Wisconsin in Bahamas

NEW YORK (AP) — Dedric Lawson had 24 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, and No. 2 Kansas rallied to beat No. 5 Tennessee 87-81 in overtime in the NIT Season Tip-Off title game that ended early Saturday.

Lagerald Vick scored 15 points, with eight straight during a crucial stretch for the Jayhawks‘ comeback, and assisted on an alley-oop to Lawson that made it 78-73 with 2:39 left in overtime. Lawson was named the tournament MVP.

Tennessee’s Admiral Schofield had 21 points and six rebounds while Grant Williams had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists before fouling out. Jordan Bone added 16 points for the Volunteers (4-1).

Bone skipped back to the bench after hitting a 3-pointer to end the first half and put Tennessee up 33-31. The Volunteers led by as many as nine points in the second half before Kansas (5-0) stormed back.

NO. 4 VIRGINIA 53, NO. 25 WISCONSIN 46

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — De’Andre Hunter had 20 points and nine rebounds to help Virginia beat Wisconsin in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.

Ty Jerome added 11 points for the Cavaliers (6-0), who led 33-18 after a strong first half, and then sputtered offensively as the Badgers kept pushing back. Virginia made just 2 of 16 shots out of halftime and shot 26 percent for the second half.

But the Cavs‘ usual tough defense was good enough to keep the Badgers and preseason Associated Press All-American Ethan Happ at arm’s distance.

Happ finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds and six assists for Wisconsin (5-1), which shot 52 percent after halftime to cut into the deficit. The Badgers got as close as five four separate times in the second half, but could never overtake the Cavaliers.

NO. 6 NEVADA 110, MASSACHUSETTS 87

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Caleb Martin scored 29 points, Tre’Shawn Thurman added 22 points and eight rebounds, and Nevada beat Massachusetts in the Las Vegas Invitational’s second championship game.

Martin, who was named the tournament MVP, finished 9 of 15 from the field and 6 of 10 from 3-point range.

Cody Martin had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Wolf Pack (6-0), and Jordan Caroline had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Nevada shot 62 percent from the field, including 11 of 22 from 3-point range.

Luwane Pipkins led the Minutemen (4-2) with 30 points and seven rebounds, while Keon Clergeot added 12 as five Massachusetts players reached double digits.

NO. 7 NORTH CAROLINA 94, NO. 17 UCLA 78

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Coby White had 19 points and eight assists, Luke Maye added 16 points and eight rebounds and won the consolation game of the Las Vegas Invitational.

Kenny Williams scored 15 points as five Tar Heels reached double figures and North Carolina (6-1) settled for a split in its Las Vegas trip.

Kris Wilkes led UCLA (4-2) with 22 points as he converted 7 of 10 from the field.

North Carolina now leads the all-time series 9-3 in a game between teams that have combined for 18 national championships.

NO. 9 MICHIGAN 83, CHATTANOOGA 55

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Iggy Brazdeikis scored 20 points and Jordan Poole added 14 to lead Michigan to an easy victory.

Isaiah Livers added 12 points for the Wolverines, all in the first half. Michigan (6-0) avoided a letdown in its first game back in Ann Arbor after three impressive wins away from home.

The unbeaten Wolverines have won each of their games by at least 19 points. They led 42-22 at halftime in this one and held Chattanooga (2-5) to 36 percent shooting, including an 8-of-30 showing from the field in the first half.

Kevin Easley led the Mocs with 21 points.

NO. 10 KENTUCKY 77, TENNESSEE STATE 62

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored a career-high 27 points to lead Kentucky past Tennessee State.

The Wildcats (5-1) finished 4-0 in the Ohio Valley Hardwood Showcase and won their fifth straight since a season-opening blowout loss to Duke. Kentucky concluded a span of three games in six days by notching its 48th consecutive victory over a nonconference opponent at home.

Johnson scored 20 points in the second half as the Wildcats pulled away.

Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey led the Tigers (2-4) with 18 points, followed by Emmanuel Egbuta with 13 and Kamar McKnight with 10.

NO. 11 MICHIGAN STATE 78, TEXAS 68

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Joshua Langford scored 29 points, Cassius Winston had 20 points and 10 assists, and Michigan State won the Las Vegas Invitational title.

Langford was 5 of 6 from 3-point range. Winston, who was named the tournament MVP, also had five rebounds for the Spartans (5-1), who trailed 25-6 eight minutes into the game.

Texas’ Kerwin Roach II, the hero in Thursday’s upset of No. 7 North Carolina, led with 15 points and five assists. Dylan Osetkowski and Matt Coleman III each had 13 points for the Longhorns (5-1).

Michigan State took the lead for the first time on Langford’s 3-pointer with 15:26 remaining and went ahead for good on a 3-pointer by Winston 1:19 later.

NO. 14 FLORIDA STATE 79, NO. 19 LSU 76, OT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Mfiondu Kabengele hit a 3-pointer with a half-second left in overtime, and Florida State advanced to the championship game of the AdvoCare Invitational.

The Seminoles (5-0) will play defending national champion Villanova on Sunday.

Tremont Waters made three free throws to pull LSU even at 76 with 11.5 seconds to go in overtime before Kabengele’s shot from the corner bounced off the rim and into the basket.

After trailing by nine, Florida State forced overtime when Trent Forrest tied it at 68-68 on a layup with 2.8 seconds left.

LSU (5-1) will go against Oklahoma State in Sunday’s third-place game.

NO. 23 OHIO STATE 89, CLEVELAND STATE 62

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kaleb Wesson had 19 points and three teammates also scored in double figures as Ohio State pulled away in the second half.

C.J. Jackson had 17 points, Andre Wesson scored 11 and Luther Muhammad added 10 for the Buckeyes (6-0).

Ohio State led 38-29 at the half. Jackson hit a layup to open the second half and kick off a 10-2 Ohio State run. Cleveland State couldn’t get any closer.

Stefan Kenic led the Vikings (2-4) with 13 points, Seth Millner had 10 and Algevon Eichelberger had nine points and nine rebounds.

NO. 24 PURDUE 84, ROBERT MORRIS 46

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Carsen Edwards scored 19 points and Ryan Cline had 17 as Purdue routed Robert Morris.

The Boilermakers (5-1) bounced back nicely from their first loss of the season Sunday night against No. 13 Virginia Tech. Edwards was 5 for 17 from the field against the Colonials, but also contributed five assists, four steals and a blocked shot.

Malik Petteway led Robert Morris with 10 points. The Colonials (3-3) shot 31.5 percent (17 for 54) from the field.