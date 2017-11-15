Late run lifts Furman over Elon 76-67 (Nov 14, 2017)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) Devin Sibley scored 23 points and Andrew Brown hit two 3-pointers to spark a late run as Furman turned back Elon 76-67 on Tuesday night.

Sibley added six rebounds and three assists for the Paladins (2-0), who ended a four-game skid against the Phoenix (1-2). Furman last beat Elon in 2010.

Elon was leading 52-48 when Brown nailed a 3-pointer with 10:25 left in the game to ignite a 17-4 run for Furman. Brown finished with 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc, while John Davis chipped in with 20 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Tyler Seibring led the Phoenix with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, while Dainan Swoope scored 13 before fouling out. Elon leads the all-time series 11-5.

Elon hit 44.4 percent (24 for 54) of its shots from the floor, but just 20.8 percent (5 of 24) from beyond the arc. Furman shot 25 of 65 (38.5) from the floor and 11 of 36 (30.6) from long range.