Langley triple-double lifts NC A&T past NC Central 77-60

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kameron Langley had a triple-double with 12 points, a career-high 13 assists and 11 rebounds and North Carolina A&T beat rival North Carolina Central 77-60 on Monday night, the Aggies‘ eighth consecutive home victory.

Ronald Jackson grabbed eight rebounds and scored a career-high 28 points for the Aggies (13-14, 9-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) who entered a half-game behind the first-place Eagles. Kwe Parker scored 11 points and Devin Haygood had nine.

The Aggies are looking for their first MEAC regular-season title since 1991-92.

The Eagles had three turnovers and missed three straight shots before scoring their first basket while the Aggies opened with an 18-2 run and led 40-20 at halftime.

C.J. Keyser scored 20 points and Ty Graves had 11 for NC Central (12-13, 8-3), which saw its five-game win streak end. Deven Palmer grabbed 10 rebounds and Jordan Perkins had six assists.

Jibiri Blount, who entered the game second in the conference in scoring with 19.3 points per game, scored eight points on 3-of-11 shooting for the Eagles.

NC A&T plays Howard at home on Saturday. NC Central faces Maryland Eastern Shore at home on Saturday.