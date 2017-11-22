Lane, West combine for 33, to lead NW State to 1st win (Nov 21, 2017)
MONROE, La. (AP) Ishmael Lane and Jalan West combined for 33 points as Northwestern State jumped out to an early lead and coasted to a 76-61 win over Louisiana-Monroe to grab its first win of the season on Tuesday night.
Lane had 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots. West was 4 of 8 from distance for 16 points with four assists and three steals for the Demons (1-4). Iziahiah Sweeney added 13 points and Devonte Hall chipped in 11.
Northwestern State shot 48 percent (28-59) from the field while limiting the Warhawks to 24-of-61 (39 percent). Both teams scored seven 3-pointers but the Demons converted seven more free throws.
Northwestern State sprinted to a 24-9 lead to go into the locker room with a 48-35 advantage. The Demons never trailed and had a 61-42 lead midway in the second half.
Sam McDaniel was the only Warhawk in double figures with 15.