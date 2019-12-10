Lamar squares off against Southern-New Orleans

Southern-New Orleans vs. Lamar (5-4)

Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Lamar Cardinals will be taking on the Knights of NAIA school Southern-New Orleans. Lamar is coming off a 73-60 win at home over Rice in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: T.J. Atwood has averaged 16.8 points and 6.8 rebounds this year for Lamar. Complementing Atwood is Davion Buster, who is averaging 15.2 points and 2.3 steals per game.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Chris Mark has been directly responsible for 40 percent of all Southern-New Orleans field goals over the last three games. Mark has 14 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lamar went 3-6 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last year. The Cardinals scored 70.8 points per matchup across those nine contests.