Lamar seeks revenge on Texas A&M-CC

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (10-16, 6-9) vs. Lamar (14-13, 8-8)

Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar seeks revenge on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi after dropping the first matchup in Corpus Christi. The teams last played each other on Jan. 18, when Lamar made only 11 foul shots on 14 attempts while the Islanders hit 23 of 32 en route to the 64-58 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Lamar’s T.J. Atwood, Avery Sullivan and Anderson Kopp have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 60 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.MIGHTY MYLES: Myles Smith has connected on 37.7 percent of the 106 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 86 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Islanders are 0-8 when they allow 73 or more points and 10-8 when they hold opponents to anything under 73 points. The Cardinals are 0-11 when they score 65 points or fewer and 14-2 when they exceed 65.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cards have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Islanders. Lamar has an assist on 42 of 78 field goals (53.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has assists on 32 of 66 field goals (48.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Lamar defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24 percent of all possessions, which is the 17th-highest rate in the country. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has turned the ball over on 25.8 percent of its possessions (ranked 352nd among Division I teams).