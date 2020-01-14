Lamar looks for home win vs SHSU

Sam Houston State (11-6, 4-2) vs. Lamar (9-8, 3-3)

Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar looks for its fourth straight win over Sam Houston State at Montagne Center. The last victory for the Bearkats at Lamar was a 69-66 win on Feb. 1, 2016.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Lamar’s T.J. Atwood has averaged 16.2 points and 6.5 rebounds while Avery Sullivan has put up 11.9 points and 9.5 rebounds. For the Bearkats, Kai Mitchell has averaged 14.4 points and 7.1 rebounds while Zach Nutall has put up 13.8 points and 4.4 rebounds.

SOUTHLAND IMPROVEMENT: The Cardinals have scored 71.7 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 63.3 per game they recorded against non-conference opponents.ACCURATE ATWOOD: Atwood has connected on 37.5 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 5 over his last three games. He’s also converted 71.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Lamar is 0-7 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 9-1 when it scores at least 63.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Cardinals are 7-0 when they score at least 74 points and 2-8 when they fall shy of that total. The Bearkats are 7-0 when they hold opponents to 65 points or fewer and 4-6 whenever opponents exceed 65 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sam Houston State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.1 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Bearkats 16th among Division I teams. Lamar has turned the ball over on 21.4 percent of its possessions (ranking the Cardinals 294th, nationally).