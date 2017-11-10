Lamar beats Tulsa 74-67 on the road in season opener (Nov 10, 2017)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) Nick Garth had 23 points and eight rebounds, Colton Weisbrod added 15 points and 13 boards for his 11th career double-double, and Lamar beat Tulsa 74-67 on Friday night in an opener for both teams.

DaQuan Jeffries’ dunk capped a 12-0 Tulsa run to cut it to 62-61 with 5:23 to play. But Weisbrod answered with two free throws and Garth made four straight in the final 20 seconds to seal it.

Zjori Bosha added 13 points and seven rebounds for Lamar, which outrebounded Tulsa 42-28. Torey Noel had 11 points and six assists.

Lamar, coming off the program’s first postseason appearance since 2012, was picked second in the Southland Conference preseason poll. The Big Red returned four starters from last season, including all-conference selection Weisbrod.

Sterling Taplin led Tulsa with 18 points, and Jeffries and Martins Igbanu each added 12 points. The Golden Hurricane’s returned five of their top six leading scorers from last season, which ended with losses in nine of their last 12 games.

Tulsa is now 50-19 when opening a season at home.