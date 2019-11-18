Lafayette plays Penn

Penn (2-1) vs. Lafayette (2-2)

Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn takes on Lafayette in an early season matchup. Penn won 75-59 over La Salle on Wednesday, while Lafayette is coming off of an 81-73 loss to Delaware on Saturday.

Article continues below ...

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Lafayette’s Justin Jaworski has averaged 17.5 points while Myles Cherry has put up 12.3 points and eight rebounds. For the Quakers, AJ Brodeur has averaged 19.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while Jordan Dingle has put up 17 points and 5.3 rebounds.ACCURATE AJ: Brodeur has connected on 14.3 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Penn offense has averaged 77.5 possessions per game, the 30th-most in Division I. Lafayette has not been as uptempo as the Quakers and is averaging only 68 possessions per game (ranked 253rd, nationally).