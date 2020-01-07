Lafayette looks to end streak vs Holy Cross

Holy Cross (2-13, 1-1) vs. Lafayette (8-5, 0-2)

Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross looks to extend Lafayette’s conference losing streak to seven games. Lafayette’s last Patriot League win came against the American Eagles 70-68 on Feb. 20, 2019. Holy Cross won 63-61 over Navy in its last outing.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Holy Cross’ Joe Pridgen, Drew Lowder and Ryan Wade have combined to account for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 67 percent of all Crusaders points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Justin Jaworski has connected on 41.2 percent of the 85 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 33 over the last five games. He’s also made 92 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Holy Cross is 0-13 when it allows at least 68 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Lafayette is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.7 percent or less. The Leopards are 2-5 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Lafayette is ranked second among Patriot League teams with an average of 73 points per game.