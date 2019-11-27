La Salle, S. Alabama meet in Gulf Coast Showcase

South Alabama (5-2) vs. La Salle (3-2)

Gulf Coast Showcase , Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama and La Salle will go at it in the Gulf Coast Showcase. La Salle earned a 72-70 win over Wright State in its most recent game, while South Alabama walked away with an 82-71 win against Miami in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: La Salle’s David Beatty, Scott Spencer and Saul Phiri have collectively accounted for 39 percent of all Explorers scoring this season.DOMINANT DAVID: Beatty has connected on 34.8 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 58.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: South Alabama is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Jaguars are 0-2 when scoring any fewer than 74.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Explorers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Jaguars. La Salle has an assist on 42 of 74 field goals (56.8 percent) over its previous three matchups while South Alabama has assists on 37 of 91 field goals (40.7 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: La Salle has held opposing teams to only 38.1 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all A10 teams.