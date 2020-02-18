La Salle looks to extend streak vs Fordham

Fordham (7-17, 1-11) vs. La Salle (11-13, 2-10)

Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Fordham. In its last seven wins against the Rams, La Salle has won by an average of 10 points. Fordham’s last win in the series came on Feb. 24, 2016, a 56-53 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: La Salle’s Isiah Deas, Scott Spencer and Saul Phiri have collectively scored 38 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 33 percent of all Explorers scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Jalen Cobb has connected on 34.3 percent of the 102 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also converted 76.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Explorers are 0-8 when they score 65 points or fewer and 11-5 when they exceed 65 points. The Rams are 0-12 when allowing 62 or more points and 7-5 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Fordham has scored 48.3 points per game and allowed 65 over its six-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The Fordham defense has allowed only 61.7 points per game to opponents, which is the 16th-lowest figure in the country. The La Salle offense has produced just 68.6 points through 24 games (ranked 231st among Division I teams).