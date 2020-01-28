La Salle looks to end streak vs St. Louis

Saint Louis (15-5, 4-3) vs. La Salle (10-9, 1-6)

Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis looks to extend La Salle’s conference losing streak to six games. La Salle’s last A10 win came against the Fordham Rams 66-60 on Jan. 5. Saint Louis beat Fordham by 16 on Sunday.

Article continues below ...

SENIOR STUDS: La Salle’s Isiah Deas, Saul Phiri and Scott Spencer have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season, including 42 percent of all Explorers scoring over the last five games.GIFTED GOODWIN: Jordan Goodwin has connected on 28.3 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 12 over the last five games. He’s also made 52.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: La Salle is 7-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 64 or fewer points, and 3-9 when opponents exceed 64 points. Saint Louis is 10-0 when holding opponents to 63 points or fewer, and 5-5 on the year when teams score any more than 63.

PERFECT WHEN: The Explorers are 7-0 when they hold opposing teams to 64 points or fewer and 3-9 when opponents exceed 64 points. The Billikens are 10-0 when they hold opponents to 63 points or fewer and 5-5 when opponents exceed 63 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis has attempted more free throws per game than any other A10 team. The Billikens have averaged 23.7 free throws per game.