La Salle faces Morgan State

Morgan State (4-7) vs. La Salle (5-3)

Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State and La Salle both look to put winning streaks together . Morgan State won 73-65 at home against Longwood in its last outing. La Salle is coming off a 71-63 win at Drexel in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: La Salle’s Saul Phiri, Scott Spencer and Isiah Deas have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this season, including 39 percent of all Explorers scoring over the last five games.EXCELLENT ED: Across eight games this season, La Salle’s Ed Croswell has shot 62.5 percent.

SLIPPING AT 71: Morgan State is 0-6 when it allows at least 71 points and 4-1 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Explorers. La Salle has an assist on 39 of 80 field goals (48.8 percent) across its previous three contests while Morgan State has assists on 33 of 67 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Morgan State has attempted more free throws per game than any other MEAC team. The Bears have averaged 21.7 free throws per game.