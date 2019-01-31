La Salle beats UMass 60-51 behind Phiri

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saul Phiri scored 14 points on four 3-pointers and La Salle beat Massachusetts 60-51 on Wednesday night.

Isiah Deas added 12 points and six rebounds for the Explorers (5-14, 3-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Ed Croswell led the team with 11 rebounds in addition to his eight points.

Phiri and Deas hit two 3-pointers apiece early in the first half and another each later in the period to help La Salle build a 36-28 lead at the break.

UMass cut it to 42-37 early in the second half but Pookie Powell answered with a 3 and Deas sank another with 5:16 to play to stretch it to 50-39 with 5:16 left and the Explorers cruised from there.

Rashaan Holloway scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Minutemen (8-13, 1-7), who have lost eight of the last nine.