La.-Monroe looks to end streak vs Troy

Louisiana-Monroe (6-17, 2-12) vs. Troy (9-16, 5-9)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy looks to extend Louisiana-Monroe’s conference losing streak to 11 games. Louisiana-Monroe’s last Sun Belt win came against the South Alabama Jaguars 69-49 on Jan. 4. Troy lost 70-66 to South Alabama on Friday.

LEADING THE WAY: Troy’s Darian Adams has averaged 12.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while Ty Gordon has put up 12.2 points. For the Warhawks, Michael Ertel has averaged 16 points while Tyree White has put up 9.7 points and 5.6 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Gordon has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Troy field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Louisiana-Monroe is 0-13 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 6-4 when scoring at least 63.

STREAK STATS: Louisiana-Monroe has scored 54.4 points per game and allowed 72.2 over its 10-game road losing streak.

FOOT OFF THE GAS: Louisiana-Monroe’s defense has forced 11.7 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 8.3 turnovers over its last three games.