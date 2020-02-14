La.-Lafeyette looks for road win vs Troy

Louisiana-Lafayette (10-16, 5-10) vs. Troy (9-17, 5-10)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette looks for its fourth straight win over Troy at Trojan Arena. Troy’s last win at home against the Ragin’ Cajuns came on Feb. 2, 2013.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Troy’s Darian Adams has averaged 12.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while Ty Gordon has put up 12 points. For the Ragin’ Cajuns, Jalen Johnson has averaged 15.4 points and 6.8 rebounds while Mylik Wilson has put up 11.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Johnson has connected on 27.5 percent of the 120 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also made 81.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Louisiana-Lafayette is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 10-7 when scoring at least 65.

COLD SPELL: Troy has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 66.3 points while giving up 74.

LOOSENING UP: Louisiana-Lafayette’s defense has forced 13.8 turnovers per game this year, but is averaging 9.8 turnovers over its last five games.