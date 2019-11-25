La.-Lafeyette hosts UC Irvine

UC Irvine (3-4) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (3-2)

Ed Clark High School, Las Vegas; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine and Louisiana-Lafayette look to bounce back from losses. UC Irvine fell short in an 86-74 game to Detroit on Sunday. Louisiana-Lafayette lost 69-61 in overtime at Wyoming on Thursday.

LEADING THE WAY: Jalen Johnson has averaged 17.6 points and 6.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Complementing J. Johnson is Cedric Russell, who is accounting for 15.6 points and four rebounds per game. The Anteaters have been led by Collin Welp, who is averaging 12.1 points and 7.1 rebounds.CLUTCH COLLIN: Welp has connected on 35.3 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 14 over the last five games. He’s also converted 82.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Anteaters have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cajuns. Louisiana-Lafayette has an assist on 23 of 65 field goals (35.4 percent) over its past three outings while UC Irvine has assists on 37 of 69 field goals (53.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Lafayette is rated second in the Sun Belt with an average of 75.9 possessions per game.