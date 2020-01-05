Krutwig’s 23 points paces Loyola Chicago past Missouri St.

CHICAGO (AP) — Cameron Krutwig scored 23 points with seven rebounds and Loyola Chicago beat Missouri State 62-58 on Saturday.

Marquise Kennedy made a pair of free throws with 4:20 remaining to give the Ramblers a 48-47 advantage and they led the rest of the way.

Ford Cooper Jr.’s 3-pointer with 36 seconds left reduced the Bears’ deficit to 57-54, but Tate Hall made 3 of 4 from the foul line and Kennedy made a pair in a 14-second span to preserve the win. The Ramblers missed 10 of 26 free throw attempts to keep Missouri State within range.

Marquise Kennedy scored 13 off the bench for the Ramblers (10-5, 2-0 Missouri Valley) and Lucas Williamson scored 12.

Gaige Prim led Missouri State (7-8, 1-1) with 14 points, Isiaih Mosley added 12 and Keandre Cook 10.