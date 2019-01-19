Kostecka nets 26, game winner, Loyola nips HC 67-65 in OT

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Andrew Kostecka scored 26 points, the last coming on a layup as time expired in overtime, to give Loyola (Md.) a 67-65 win over Holy Cross on Saturday.

The Greyhounds got the ball off a Holy Cross turnover with 22 seconds left and called a timeout at 10 seconds to set up the winning play. Kostecka took the ball on the left wing, drove through the lane for a dipsey-do layup with 0.2 seconds to go.

Jaylin Andrews had a career-high 12 points and Chuck Champion added 10 for the Greyhounds (7-12, 3-3 Patriot League), who won their third straight. Champion forced overtime when he dribbled into the key from the right wing and pulled up just below the foul line for a basket to tie it at 61. Kostecka grabbed eight rebounds and had four steals.

Jacob Grandison topped the Crusaders (11-8, 2-4) with 23 points. Jehyve Floyd added 13 and Austin Butler 12 with 10 rebounds.