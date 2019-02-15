Konchar carries Purdue Fort Wayne over Denver 94-81

DENVER (AP) — John Konchar had 29 points and a career-high 14 assists as Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Denver 94-81 on Thursday night. Matt Holba added 22 points for the Mastodons.

Konchar made 10 of 11 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds.

Kason Harrell had 15 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (17-10, 9-3 Summit League), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Dee Montgomery added 13 points.

Jase Townsend had 18 points and six assists for the Pioneers (7-19, 2-10), who have now lost five games in a row. Ade Murkey added 15 points. Ronnie Harrell Jr. had 15 points.

Joe Rosga, who was second on the Pioneers in scoring coming into the contest with 13 points per game, scored five points. He hit 20 percent from behind the arc (1 of 5).

The Mastodons improve to 2-0 against the Pioneers this season. Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Denver 91-81 on Jan. 26. Purdue Fort Wayne takes on Nebraska Omaha on the road on Saturday. Denver plays South Dakota on the road on Wednesday.