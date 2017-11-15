Knight scores 16 as Dartmouth races past D-III Emerson 78-43 (Nov 14, 2017)

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) Chris Knight scored 16 points and Taylor Johnson 11 as Dartmouth defeated Emerson College 78-43 Tuesday night.

Knight, a freshman in just his second game, was near-perfect, shooting 7 for 8 from the floor, adding five boards and a steal for Big Green (1-1). Dartmouth shot 51 percent (28 of 55) with nine 3-pointers. Twelve players scored and eight different players sank 3s for Dartmouth, Brendan Barry with two.

Barry also hauled in seven rebounds as Big Green owned a 40-30 advantage on the boards, including 35 defensive rebounds. Isaac Letoa, another freshman, came off the bench to lead Dartmouth with six assists.

Division III Emerson was held to 28-percent shooting (16 of 58) with Geoffrey Gray and Ben Holding reaching double figures with 17 and 10 points, respectively.

Dartmouth outscored the Lions 34-14 on points in the paint and its deeper bench outscored Emerson 45-18.