Knight, Dartmouth visit New Hampshire

Dartmouth (7-6) vs. New Hampshire (6-6)

Lundholm Gym, Durham, New Hampshire; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Chris Knight and Dartmouth will battle Nick Guadarrama and New Hampshire. The junior Knight is averaging 14 points over the last five games. Guadarrama, a sophomore, has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.8 over his last five games.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Guadarrama, Sean Sutherlin and Chris Lester have collectively scored 45 percent of New Hampshire’s points this season. For Dartmouth, Knight, James Foye and Ian Sistare have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 52 percent of all Big Green points over their last five.GIFTED GUADARRAMA: Guadarrama has connected on 43.1 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also converted 59.5 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: New Hampshire has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 89.5 points while giving up 56.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Big Green. New Hampshire has 42 assists on 66 field goals (63.6 percent) across its previous three games while Dartmouth has assists on 37 of 81 field goals (45.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Hampshire is rated second among America East teams with an average of 74.9 points per game.