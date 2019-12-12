Knight, Dartmouth visit BU

Dartmouth (6-4) vs. Boston University (3-7)

Case Gym, Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Chris Knight and Dartmouth will go up against Max Mahoney and Boston University. The junior Knight is averaging 12.2 points over the last five games. Mahoney, a senior, has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.4 over his last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Dartmouth’s Knight, James Foye and Ian Sistare have combined to score 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 40 percent of all Big Green scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MAX: In 10 games this season, Boston University’s Mahoney has shot 56.3 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: Boston University is 0-6 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 3-1 when it scores at least 74.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Big Green have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Terriers. Boston University has an assist on 38 of 84 field goals (45.2 percent) over its past three outings while Dartmouth has assists on 41 of 73 field goals (56.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston University is ranked second among Patriot League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 28.9 percent. The Terriers have averaged 10.7 offensive boards per game and 11.8 per game over their last five games.