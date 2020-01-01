Knight, Dartmouth host Vermont

Vermont (9-5) vs. Dartmouth (7-7)

Edward Leede Arena, Hanover, New Hampshire; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Anthony Lamb and Vermont will take on Chris Knight and Dartmouth. The senior Lamb has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.6 over his last five games. Knight, a junior, is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Dartmouth’s Knight, James Foye and Ian Sistare have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 49 percent of all Big Green scoring over the last five games.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Lamb has connected on 24.1 percent of the 87 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 76.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Vermont has lost its last three road games, scoring 60 points, while allowing 69.3 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Big Green have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Catamounts. Dartmouth has 34 assists on 71 field goals (47.9 percent) over its past three outings while Vermont has assists on 35 of 76 field goals (46.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Vermont defense has allowed only 58.3 points per game to opponents, which is the 11th-lowest figure in the country. The Dartmouth offense has produced just 67.2 points through 14 games (ranked 225th among Division I teams).