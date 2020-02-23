Kirkwood, Lewis score 19 each as Harvard beats Penn 69-65

BOSTON (AP) — Noah Kirkwood and Chris Lewis scored 19 points each as Harvard defeated Penn 69-65 on Saturday night.

Justin Bassey added 12 points and seven rebounds for Harvard (18-7, 7-3 Ivy League), which has won four in a row.

Consecutive buckets in the paint by Idan Tretout, Lewis and Justin Bassey helped the Crimson build a 57-51 lead with 8:21 remaining in the game. Harvard held the lead for the remainder of the game, going up 68-60 with 2:34 remaining.

Article continues below ...

Penn’s Max Martz hit a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession and AJ Brodeur scored in the paint to draw the Quakers within 68-65 with 1:12 to go but a free throw by Bassey would be the only remaining point in the game.

Jordan Dingle had 16 points for the Quakers (13-10, 5-5). Devon Goodman added 15 points. AJ Brodeur had 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The Crimson leveled the season series against the Quakers with the win. Penn defeated Harvard 75-72 on Jan. 31.

Harvard plays at Columbia on Friday. Penn plays at Yale on Friday.