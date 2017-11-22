King has 25 points, Middle Tenn. beats FGCU 85-72 (Nov 21, 2017)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) Nick King had 25 points and seven rebounds to help lead Middle Tennessee to an 85-72 win over Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday night.

King was 7 of 12 from the floor and made all 10 free throws offered. Tyrik Dixon had the first Middle Tennessee double-double of the season, making 12 points while hauling down 10 rebounds. He also had six assists.

Middle Tennessee (4-1) sprinted to a 24-9 advantage and went into halftime leading 47-29. The Eagles opened the second period with a 13-5 surge to close to 52-42 after Christian Carlyle drilled a trey with 15:37 left. The Blue Raiders answered with 15-9 run to go up 69-52 midway in the second half. The Eagles were unable to match it and Middle Tennessee coasted to its second straight win.

Brandon Goodwin had 20 points and Zach Johnson added 18 for Florida Gulf Coast (2-2).