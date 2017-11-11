Kier’s late FTs gives George Mason 67-65 win over Lafayette (Nov 10, 2017)

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Justin Kier made two free throws with six seconds remaining to give George Mason a 67-65 win over Lafayette in the season opener on Friday night.

The Leopards failed to get off a shot in the final seconds.

Jaire Grayer led the Patriots, hitting 6 of 11 from the floor for 17 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Kier was 5 of 8 from the floor and made all five free throw attempts for 15 points. Otis Livingston II added 14 points and Goanar Mar had 11.

Just a few points separated the teams throughout the night. George Mason had 47-40 lead early in the second half, but Lafayette battled back to take a 58-56 lead on Kyle Stout’s trey with 6:42 left. A Myles Cherry jumper tied it at 65-65 with 53 seconds left.

Matt Klinewski had 18 points and seven rebounds for Lafayette.