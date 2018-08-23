Kentucky’s nonschedule includes visit to rival Louisville

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky will visit rival Louisville as part of its nonconference schedule.

The Wildcats will play the Cardinals on Dec. 29 in the series’ return to a Saturday date after consecutive weekday contests.

Kentucky hosts neighboring Transylvania (Oct. 26) and Indiana University-Pennsylvania (Nov. 2) in exhibitions before opening the regular season on Nov. 9 against Southern Illinois. Other home games include North Dakota (Nov. 14); VMI (Nov. 18); Winthrop (Nov. 21); and Tennessee State (Nov. 23) as part of the Ohio Valley Hardwood Showcase. Monmouth (Nov. 28) and UNC Greensboro (Dec. 1) will also visit Rupp Arena.

Kentucky previously announced meetings against Duke in the Champions Classic (Nov. 16); Seton Hall in the Citi Hoops Classic (Dec. 8); a home game against Utah (Dec. 8); and North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic (Dec. 22). Kentucky will also host Kansas (Jan. 26) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.