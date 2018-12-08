Kent State wins 6th straight, 83-76 over Wright State

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jaylin Walker had 25 points and seven rebounds and hit three 3-pointers to help Kent State win its sixth straight in an 83-76 victory over Wright State on Saturday.

The Golden Flashes (8-1) took the lead for good at 75-74 on Antonio Williams‘ layup with 2:13 left in the game. That sparked an 8-0 run as the Raiders (4-6) missed four consecutive 3-point attempts and Kent State led 81-74 with 14 seconds to go.

Kent State led 39-34 at the half and extended to its largest lead on Williams’ 3-point play to open the second-half scoring. Wright State took the lead by scoring the next 10 points and stayed in front for much of the second half.

Jalen Avery added 15 points, Philip Whittington scored 12 and Williams had 11 for the Flashes.

Cole Gentry had 19 points to lead the Raiders. Alan Vest scored 16, Loudon Love added 14 and Mark Hughes 11.