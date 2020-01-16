Kent State, W. Michigan meet in conference play

Kent State (13-4, 3-1) vs. Western Michigan (8-9, 1-3)

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAC foes meet as Kent State battles Western Michigan. Kent State fell short in a 77-74 game at Miami in its last outing. Western Michigan lost 85-82 loss at home to Bowling Green in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Danny Pippen and Antonio Williams have led the Golden Flashes. Pippen has averaged 13.6 points and 6.6 rebounds while Williams has put up 14.1 points and 4.2 assists per game. The Broncos have been led by Michael Flowers and Brandon Johnson, who are averaging 18.1 and 15.3 points, respectively.DOMINANT DANNY: Pippen has connected on 31.4 percent of the 102 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also converted 71.6 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Kent State is a perfect 12-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Golden Flashes are 1-4 when scoring any fewer than 75.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Flashes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Broncos. Western Michigan has an assist on 33 of 78 field goals (42.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while Kent State has assists on 45 of 86 field goals (52.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kent State offense has scored 79.9 points per game this season, ranking the Golden Flashes 23rd among Division I teams. The Western Michigan defense has allowed 73.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 242nd overall).