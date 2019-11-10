Kent State visits Towson

Kent State (1-0) vs. Towson (2-0)

SECU Arena, Towson, Maryland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State and Towson both look to put winning streaks together .

TEAM LEADERS: .ACCURATE ANTHONY: Anthony Roberts has connected on 50 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Kent State went 9-3 against non-conference teams last season. In those 12 games, the Golden Flashes gave up 73.3 points per game while scoring 77.8 per matchup. Towson went 3-9 in non-conference play, averaging 65.8 points and allowing 71.9 per game in the process.