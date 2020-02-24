Kent State looks for home win vs Miami

Miami (10-16, 3-10) vs. Kent State (17-10, 7-7)

Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State looks for its sixth straight win over Miami at Memorial A & C Center. The last victory for the RedHawks at Kent State was a 73-61 win on March 4, 2014.

STEPPING UP: Kent State’s Danny Pippen has averaged 13.3 points and seven rebounds while Antonio Williams has put up 14 points. For the RedHawks, Nike Sibande has averaged 13.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while Dae Dae Grant has put up 9.6 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Williams has accounted for 40 percent of all Kent State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 20 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 63: Kent State is 0-5 when its offense scores 63 points or fewer. Miami is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 63 or fewer points.

WINNING WHEN: The Golden Flashes are 9-0 when they record eight or more steals and 8-10 when they fall shy of that mark. The RedHawks are 6-0 when they hold opponents to 63 points or fewer and 4-16 whenever opponents exceed 63 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Miami has committed a turnover on just 16.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all MAC teams. The RedHawks have turned the ball over only 11.3 times per game this season and just 8.6 times per game over their last five games.