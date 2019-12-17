Kent State faces NC A&T in El Paso

Kent State (8-2) vs. NC A&T (3-8)

Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational , Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State is set to face off against NC A&T in the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational. NC A&T lost 72-54 to UTEP in its most recent game, while Kent State came up short in a 74-68 game against UC Irvine in its last outing.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Ronald Jackson, Kameron Langley and Devin Haygood have combined to score 45 percent of NC A&T’s points this season and 48 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Kent State, Danny Pippen, Troy Simons, Philip Whittington and CJ Williamson have combined to account for 51 percent of all Kent State scoring, including 59 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.DOMINANT DANNY: Pippen has connected on 32.8 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 76.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 58: NC A&T is 0-8 this year when it allows 58 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 58.

WINNING WHEN: Kent State is a perfect 7-0 when the team records at least nine offensive rebounds. The Golden Flashes are 1-2 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

STIFLING DEFENSE: NC A&T has held opposing teams to 68.4 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all MEAC teams. The Aggies have allowed just 63 points per game over their last five games.