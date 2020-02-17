Kent State, E. Michigan meet in conference play

Kent State (17-8, 7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (14-11, 4-8)

Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAC foes meet as Kent State battles Eastern Michigan. Kent State beat Ohio by 15 in its last outing. Eastern Michigan is coming off a 69-51 win over Western Michigan in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: The Golden Flashes are led by Danny Pippen and Antonio Williams. Pippen has averaged 13.8 points and 7.2 rebounds while Williams has accounted for 13.6 points per game. The Eagles have been led by seniors Boubacar Toure and Ty Groce, who have combined to score 22.4 points per outing.

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The Eagles have scored 62.1 points per game across 12 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 58.8 per game they managed against non-conference foes.DOMINANT DANNY: Pippen has connected on 30.6 percent of the 147 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 27 over his last five games. He’s also made 76.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Eastern Michigan is 7-0 when scoring at least 69 points and 7-11 when falling shy of that total. Kent State is 14-0 when it puts up 75 or more points and 3-8 on the year, otherwise.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Eagles are 7-0 when they score at least 69 points and 7-11 when they fall shy of that total. The Golden Flashes are 14-0 when they score at least 75 points and 3-8 on the year when falling short of 75.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Eastern Michigan has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25.8 percent of all possessions this year, the seventh-highest rate among all Division I teams.