Kent State doubles up Ohio Christian 90-45 (Nov 16, 2017)

KENT, Ohio (AP) Adonis de la Rosa finished with a double-double and Jaylin Walker got hot early to propel Kent State to a 90-45 victory over NAIA member Ohio Christian on Thursday night.

De la Rosa scored 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds, including five on offense for the Golden Flashes (2-0). Walker nailed his first three 3-pointers after the Trailblazers took their only lead of the game 3-0 on Dylan Geig’s 3-pointer. Walker, who finished with 13 points in 20 minutes of play, ignited a 12-0 run and Kent State never looked back.

Kevin Zabo added 15 points for the Golden Flashes, who shot 44.4 percent from the floor (32 of 72) and 38.5 percent (10 of 26) from long range. Kent State dominated the boards 48-27 and led for all but 23 seconds. Ohio Christian shot just 31.5 percent from the floor (17 of 54) and made just 9 of 31 3-pointers (29 percent).

John Johnson led the Trailblazers (2-4) with 13 points and six rebounds.