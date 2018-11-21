Kent St. rides first-half eruption to win over Savannah St.

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Antonio Williams scored 22 points with five rebounds and four assists and Kent State closed out its four-game homestand with a 104-84 win over Savannah State on Tuesday night.

Mitch Peterson’s 3-point play six minutes in put Kent State (4-1) ahead 21-6. The Golden Flashes went on to a 63-38 halftime lead and extended the margin to 42 at 91-49 when Akiean Frederick made a layup with 11:12 left.

Jalen Avery scored 17 points, C.J. Williamson and Frederick each scored 12 and Kain Harris scored 10. The Golden Flashes entered the game with four players averaging more than 10 points a game. Kent State finished with 12 3-pointers with Avery making five. The Golden Flashes’ lowest-scoring contest this season was in a 77-70 defeat against Liberty on Friday.

Zach Sellers led Savannah State (2-4) with 22 points, Jahlin Smith scored 15, Jaquan Dotson, 13, John Grant Jr. 12 and Collins Joseph 10 with five assists.