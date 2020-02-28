Kennesaw St. looks to end streak vs NJIT

NJIT (8-20, 5-10) vs. Kennesaw State (1-27, 0-15)

KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT looks to extend Kennesaw State’s conference losing streak to 17 games. Kennesaw State’s last Atlantic Sun win came against the Stetson Hatters 83-82 on March 1, 2019. NJIT came up short in a 72-65 game at North Alabama in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Kennesaw State’s Tyler Hooker has averaged 13 points while Bryson Lockley has put up 8.4 points and 5.2 rebounds. For the Highlanders, Zach Cooks has averaged 19.5 points and 4.9 rebounds while Souleymane Diakite has put up 7.5 points and 8.4 rebounds.CLUTCH COOKS: Cooks has connected on 30.7 percent of the 163 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also converted 77.1 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: NJIT is 0-13 when it allows at least 72 points and 8-7 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

COLD SPELLS: NJIT has dropped its last three road games, scoring 59 points and allowing 70.3 points during those contests. Kennesaw State has lost its last eight home games, scoring an average of 59.9 points while giving up 74.4.

DID YOU KNOW: NJIT has committed a turnover on just 16.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Highlanders have turned the ball over only 11.1 times per game this season.