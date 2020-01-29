Kennesaw St. looks to end streak vs Liberty

Kennesaw State (1-19, 0-7) vs. Liberty (19-3, 5-2)

Vines Center, Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty looks to extend Kennesaw State’s conference losing streak to nine games. Kennesaw State’s last Atlantic Sun win came against the Stetson Hatters 83-82 on March 1, 2019. Liberty lost 48-43 at Stetson in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Liberty’s Caleb Homesley has averaged 11.4 points and 4.8 rebounds while Scottie James has put up 10.5 points and 7.5 rebounds. For the Owls, Tyler Hooker has averaged 13.5 points and 4.2 rebounds while Jamie Lewis has put up 10.1 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Flames have allowed just 50.3 points per game to Atlantic Sun opponents thus far, an improvement from the 55.9 per game they allowed in non-conference play.TERRIFIC TYLER: Hooker has connected on 21.6 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also made 80.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Kennesaw State has scored 52.5 points per game and allowed 77.9 over its 11-game road losing streak. Liberty has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 67.9 points while giving up 46.8.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Flames have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Owls. Liberty has an assist on 30 of 67 field goals (44.8 percent) across its past three matchups while Kennesaw State has assists on 19 of 57 field goals (33.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Liberty defense has allowed only 52.2 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Flames second among Division I teams. The Kennesaw State offense has averaged 56.9 points through 20 games (ranked 314th, nationally).