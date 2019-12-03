Kennesaw St. hopes to end skid vs UNCG

Kennesaw State (0-6) vs. UNC Greensboro (6-2)

Michael B. Fleming Gymnasium, Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State looks to end its six-game losing streak as it goes up against UNC Greensboro. Kennesaw State is looking to break its current six-game losing streak. UNC Greensboro is coming off a 65-61 win over Georgetown on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Isaiah Miller is putting up 14.3 points and 4.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Spartans. Kaleb Hunter has paired with Miller and is putting up 12.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Owls have been led by Terrell Burden, who is averaging 9.2 points.MIGHTY MILLER: Miller has connected on 15.4 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 8 over his last three games. He’s also made 41 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Kennesaw State has lost its last four road games, scoring 54.5 points, while allowing 77.8 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Spartans have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Owls. UNC Greensboro has 35 assists on 71 field goals (49.3 percent) across its past three outings while Kennesaw State has assists on 21 of 49 field goals (42.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UNC Greensboro defense has allowed only 54.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Spartans seventh among Division I teams. The Kennesaw State offense has averaged 51.7 points through six games (ranked 259th, nationally).