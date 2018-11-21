Kennedy has 13 points, 15 boards, leads McNeese to 74-60 win

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Shamarkus Kennedy was close to a triple-double as he helped McNeese pull away late to beat NAIA-member Mobile 74-60 for its first win of the season on Tuesday night.

It was also the first victory for first-year coach Heath Schroyer.

Kennedy, a 6-8 junior, posted 13 points with 15 rebounds, seven assists, five blocked shots and three steals for the Cowboys (1-3). Malik Hines led McNeese in scoring with 21 points. Roydell Brown had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Jarren Greenwood added 12 points and six assists.

The Cowboys dominated the boards 47-23 but could not pull away until late in the second half. McNeese was up 38-34 at the break. Mobile’s Trenton Short nailed a 3-pointer to close to 52-51 at the 10:57 mark and tied it at 56-56 following a Tim Collins trey. A Brown dunk started McNeese on a 13-2 run at the end of the game.

Tony-Toni Wright had 19 points for Mobile.